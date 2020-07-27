New Jersey Police Chief Forced To Steps down After US’s First Sikh State Attorney General “that Fuc**** guy With The Turban”

Fanwood Police Chief Richard Trigo can be heard calling Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as ‘that fuc**** guy with the turban,’ and adds: ‘I want to pull him like a top.’ Trigo goes on to refer to former Union County Prosecutor Grace Park as being ‘pretty hot’ adding, ‘she got wide ones,’ before then describing her as ‘Chinese’. Park is a member of the Council of Korean Americans.

NEW JERSEY – A New Jersey police chief was forced stepped down after allegedly making derogatory and racist comments about an Asian-American former county prosecutor and the state’s first Sikh attorney general.

An undated audio surfaced in which several people can be heard talking. One person describes Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as ‘that fuc**** guy with the turban,’ and adds: ‘I want to pull him like a top.’

The person on the recording is alleged to be Fanwood Police Chief Richard Trigo who goes on to refer to former Union County Prosecutor Grace Park as being ‘pretty hot’ adding, ‘she got wide ones,’ before then describing her as ‘Chinese’, reports Daily Mail. Park is a member of the Council of Korean Americans.

The recording surfaced on YouTube last week although it is not clear where or when the comments were allegedly made.

The Union County prosecutor’s office announced that Chief Trigo had notified the town’s mayor and council Friday night that he would step down effective Monday.