Indo-Canadian Woman Among Two Arrested For Operating Fentanyl Drug Lab

VANCOUVER – An Indo-Canadian woman is among two men charged with operating a large drug lab that produced drugs laced with the deadly fentanyl.

The Crown approved charges related to the production and distribution of drugs against a male and female this week after a lengthy Vancouver Police investigation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug lab in Vancouver.

On Monday, Vancouver residents, 33-year-old, Cody Timothy Casey and a 30-year-old Janell Sandhu, were charged with the production of a controlled substance and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Casey has been arrested and is in custody. Sandhu was arrested and has been released pending a future court date.

“This investigation is complete, and it has resulted in multiple charges and the seizure of a substantial amount of illicit drugs,” says Sergeant Aaron Roed, VPD. “This will have a major impact on crime groups and the flow of poisoned drugs into the city.”

VPD officers executed a search warrant in February at a building near Seymour and Davie streets and discovered that it was being used as a mixing location to combine fentanyl and carfentanil with other drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin before being distributed at the street level.

Officers seized more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, with an approximate street value of over $1.5 million. The seized fentanyl had been dyed purple, green, and blue to differentiate the different mixtures.

.