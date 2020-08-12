North Delta Track And Field Facility Project Gets Funding

NORTH DELTA – The North Delta Track and Field Facility has received more than $5.8 million in cost-share funding from the Federal and Provincial Governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Community, Culture and Recreation Program.

“The North Delta Track and Field Facility will be a tremendous community asset, supporting everyone from high level athletes to those looking for community recreation opportuni ties. I want to thank the Delta School District for partnering with us on this project and the Provincial and Federal Governments for recognizing the incredible value of this facility through their financial investment. I appreciate working with our MP, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, and the MLA for Delta North, Ravi Kahlon to procure funding that really benefits the community of Delta,” said Delta Mayor George V. Harvie.

The North Delta Track and Field Facility will be World Athletics compliant, the first of its kind in Delta, allowing track and field athletes the ability to train locally while supporting the broader community with the addition of new community recreation opportunities. The new facility includes:

An eight lane synthetic track

A steeplechase water jump

Facilities for field events: hammer and discus throw, pole vault, high jump, long jump, triple jump, javelin, and shot put

Specific elements to accommodate para-athletes and ensure there are no barriers for people with mobility challenges

Separated perimeter walkway for walking and jogging even during use of the track and field facility

A full size soccer field

Two tennis/eight pickleball courts

Additional parking including electric vehicle charging stations

Lighting for the field, track, and walkway

A field house with a change room, washrooms, and meeting space

The main components of the North Delta Track and Field Facility are under construction with completion anticipated in fall 2020. The field house is planned for construction in spring 2021.