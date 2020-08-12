ZEE Entertainment Launches ‘Zindagi’ On ZEE5

MUMBAI – Keeping the consumers’ evolving entertainment needs at the fore, Media & Entertainment Powerhouse ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) today announced the launch of its much-loved content brand Zindagi, on its digital entertainment platform, ZEE5. Zindagi’s shows have been highly appreciated by audiences in India earlier for its realistic appeal, superlative character portrayals, captivating performances and its ability to satiate the evolving content preferences of the viewers. Catering to a strong level of global consumer demand, Zindagi is being launched with a promise to not only offer its rich original content library, but to also create fresh new shows which will be thought provoking, with a bold multicultural narrative. As a premium global content brand, Zindagi will narrate handpicked real stories that are differentiated, yet universal in its storytelling and appeal, resonating strongly with the consumers globally.

Speaking on the announcement, Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE5 Global and International Broadcast Business, ZEE said, “ZEE’s strength has always been in its ability to narrate unique stories, to connect with billions of audiences worldwide, and to offer different genres of content. Zindagi has always been appreciated for its premium content offering and culturally rich stories from across the globe, which are far more attuned to the digital audience sensibilities. Zindagi’s universal content has a very strong appeal, and we are excited to offer this rich & engaging content library to the users of ZEE5, in India and across the world. We also understand that the viewers’ needs are diverse and therefore we have a compelling content catalogue from Zindagi, which encapsulates a universality of emotions. We stay committed to offering an extraordinary entertainment experience to our consumers across multiple touchpoints, and we are sure that our viewers will once again embrace this widely acclaimed brand on our platform.”

With a promise of ‘Zindagi Mil ke Jiyenge’, the brand reinforces its commitment to live up to its legacy of bringing forth multi-cultural narratives that resonate with the audiences. The brand philosophy is a reflection of its belief that art knows no nation, boundary or religion. Zindagi will offer a myriad mix of shows that are truly global in nature, ranging from family dramas to romance including Shehr-E-Zaat, Aunn Zara, Badi Aapa, Mastana Mahi, Main Abdul Qadir Hun, Noorpur Ki Rani and many other such realistic stories which are customized as per the tastes and preferences of the global audiences. This eclectic mix of curated shows, featuring 1000+ hours of meaningful content, will be available for our global audiences on ZEE5.