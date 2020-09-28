How To You Know If An Online Casino Has A License

Gambling License as a Casino Proficiency Guarantee

The gambling industry is moving forward, and various gambling resources appear every month. So it might be quite challenging to select an online casino room for the game. If you do not want to fail and make the right choice, then a gaming license is the very first thing you need to check about the casino. What types of gambling licenses exist today? What do they give to a player? And how to check them? Let’s figure out this together.

Basic Info About the Document

Like any gambling activity, the best online casinos can obtain a license from independent licensors. Among the many licensors on the market, the following jurisdictions are the most popular:

Costa Rica;

Curacao;

Malta;

Alderney;

Antigua and Barbuda;

Kahnawake;

Isle of Man;

Seychelles;

Romania;

Montenegro;

Latvia;

Great Britain.

Malta remains the leader in the licensing market. To obtain a license from their regulatory body, the casino needs to pay about €50,000 and submit annual financial statements to the regulator. Malta Gaming Authority has quite strict requirements for gambling establishments.

When it comes to Curaçao eGaming, the regular is less demanding than Malta, so most of the licensed casinos have just this license. The Kahnawake Gambling Commission does not require registration in a Canadian jurisdiction, but at the same time, it has strong authority since it belongs to a first world country.

The UK license has a well-deserved reputation as the online casino pays UK tax along with annual fees. The UK Gambling Commission is strict and requires the licensee to be a legal entity in the country. This organization strictly monitors the fulfillment of the obligations of the casino.

What Does the License Give?

First of all, the casino license gives a guarantee of the honesty of an online casino and guarantees that the random number generator (RNG) is part of all the games from the casino portfolio. It is the random numbers that guarantee that the casino does not manipulate the player’s results.

Checking a Casino for a License

The first thing you should do is to scroll the casino page down and look for a licensor there. For example, there might be a Curaçao eGaming logo. The logo must be clickable and lead to a specific page with a license for this project. After clicking on the logo, you should be transferred to the regulator’s website with a detailed description of the license.

The regulator’s license page must have the following data:

Issued license number;

The name of the project to which the license was issued (may not coincide with the name of the casino);

License type issued;

Site domains associated with this license.

If you find a logo, but it is not clickable, then contact the support service with a request to provide a license and the associated data. Casino representatives are obliged to give you a link to the license. If they refuse to do so, we recommend that you do not register an account there and continue your searches of a reliable gambling provider.