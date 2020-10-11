Maninder Gill, Ashish Manral, Avtar Johal, Paul Braich, Baljinder Cheema, Gurcharan Sarabha, Parmjit Khosla, Dr Hakam Bhullar were leading the protest.

VANCOUVER – Friends of Canada- India along with seven other organizations organized another protest against China in front of Chinese Consulate Office in Vancouver today for the release of two detained Canadians in China ,to resist CCP, to oppose China’s new Hong Kong national security law, to free Hong Kong, Tibat and Indian part. Maninder Gill of Friends of Canada-India said that the law threatens freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.

Gill, Ashish Manral, Avtar Johal, Paul Braich, Baljinder Cheema, Gurcharan Sarabha, Parmjit Khosla, Dr Hakam Bhullar were leading the protest. Slogans against China were raised. The protest happened in the afternoon and was successful. More than 500 people participated in the protest. Protesters followed all the guidelines by the BC Ministory of Health due to COVID-19. People were wearing masks and social distancing was maintained.

The protesters were demanding the release of two detained Canadians caught in a diplomatic standoff over Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The seven other organizations who joined Friend of Canada- India are as follows:

1. Canada Tibet Committee & the Tibetan Community

2. Friends of Canada India Organization

3. Vancouver Society of Freedom, Democracy & Human Rights for China

4. Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists

5. Vancouverites concerned about Hong Kong

6. Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement (VSSDM)

7. Vancouver Uyghur Association