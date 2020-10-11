The Seventh Annual Fruiticana Diwali Shopping Festival 2020 (FDSF) has started. It has been more than 25 years now that Fruiticana has served the BC community with its fresh and high-quality produce. Every year FDSF gives us the privilege of increasing our contribution in the well-being of the community and this year too Fruiticana is gifting amazing small home appliances to the lucky winners everyday till Diwali (November 14th 2020). Fruiticana believes in giving back to the community and FDSF gives us the opportunity to do that! We invite everyone to visit any location of Fruiticana and enter their name for a chance to win free Diwali prizes. Special thanks to our sponsors: Teja Foods, Brar Dairy and Sher Besan

What makes this year more special is the Fruiticana Diwali Dhamaka Tent Sale, which will take place this year too with COVID-19 protocol in place.