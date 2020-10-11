What Is UMP and How Much Should I Get When I Renew My Car Insurance?

Stephen Ferguson

Lawyer – Simpson, Thomas & Associates

Imagine you are seriously injured in a car accident caused by another driver’s negligence. Next imagine you find out that the other driver had only the minimum third-party liability car insurance coverage. There’s a good chance that the driver’s $200,000 ICBC Basic Autoplan policy limit will not be enough to cover your injury claim. A major accident could leave you with medical costs and substantial loss of income for the rest of your life, particularly if you sustained major injuries such as a concussion or traumatic brain injury , spinal cord injury , serious orthopedic injury, psychological injury, severe whiplash or other soft tissue injury-related disorders.

What is UMP?

Underinsured Motorist Protection or “UMP” coverage is part of all ICBC Basic Autoplan insurance policies. The purpose of UMP is to protect you if you are hurt by a driver with insufficient insurance. If an at-fault driver does not have enough insurance to fully compensate you, your UMP coverage will come into play to cover your medical costs, rehabilitation and lost wages. UMP coverage applies to you and to members of your household if you are injured by another driver while in your own vehicle. It also covers you and members of your household if you are injured by another driver as a pedestrian or cyclist, or while in a vehicle other than your own.

How Much UMP Coverage Should I Get When I Renew my Car Insurance?

All ICBC Basic Autoplan insurance policies include $1 million of UMP coverage. However, when you renew your car insurance you can choose to pay a bit more to increase your UMP limit. This optional excess coverage, known as Extension Underinsured Motorist Protection or “Extension UMP,” is something our Vancouver personal injury lawyers highly recommend. For a relatively small fee, you can buy Extension UMP that increases your total UMP limit to $2 million, $3 million, $4 million or $5 million (including the $1 million Basic UMP). If you or a loved one sustains significant or catastrophic injuries in a car accident caused by an underinsured driver, that extra UMP coverage will be worth every penny.

