Indo-Canadian Who Drowned In Maple Ridge Was Owner Of Phatboy Fireworks

VANCOUVER – There was another drowning recently that claimed the life of a young Indo-Canadian man who owned Phatboy fireworks.

Bobby Aujla was reported missing Oct. 1st after he lost control of his Sea-Doo on Alouette Lake. But Ridge Meadows RCMP called off the search for Aujla, citing difficult underwater terrain and a lack results from a sonar scan of Alouette Lake.

Brian Moffat with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said the team responded to a call Thursday from the B.C. Ambulance Service about a potential drowning at the north end of the lake.

Moffat said rescuers drove their boat to the north end and found the people who had made the call.

Crews learned Aujla and a woman were riding the Sea-Doo together when they lost control and were thrown off.

The woman was rescued by a nearby boater, but the man wasn’t found.

Moffat said a crew searched the water until 1 a.m. and resumed their search Friday at the request of RCMP.

Aujla was confirmed drowned by friends.