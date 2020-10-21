Indo-American Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Throwing Newborn Son Out Of The Window

Charges are pending against an Indo-American mother who allegedly threw her newborn boy out a bathroom window, but the good news is the newborn’s condition is improving. Sabita Dookram, 23, was evaluated at Jamaica Hospital. She is alleged to have thrown her newborn boy out the window of her home after giving birth in the bathtub Sunday morning.

NEW YORK – AN Indo-American mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her newborn boy out a bathroom window in Queens.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 126th Street in South Richmond Hill.

Sabita Dookram, 23, was evaluated at Jamaica Hospital.

She is alleged to have thrown her newborn boy out the window of her home after giving birth in the bathtub Sunday morning.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The newborn remains hospitalized and his condition is improving at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The nydailynews reported the boy being discovered with his umbilical cord still attached outside a home on 126th Street in South Ozone Park around 10:15 a.m. Sunday and taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The mother has since being booked with seven criminal charges, including, attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a child and acting in a manner to injure a child, police said.

A next-door neighbor said Monday that she knows the baby’s mother but ‘didn’t notice she was pregnant.’

She added that she was unaware of a husband.

Of note, New York state’s so-called safe haven law allows a person to anonymously drop off a newborn at a church or hospital without fear of prosecution. The purpose of the law is to protect unwanted babies from being hurt or killed because they were abandoned.