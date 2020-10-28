Friends of Canada- India along with seven other organizations has organized another protest against China’s brutal repression of Uyghurs , concentration camps and for the release of two detained Canadians in China on Oct 18, 2020 from 12pm to 4pm. The protest marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to Chinese consulate office in Vancouver. Demonstrators rallied outside the Chinese consulate in Vancouver to take a stand against the Chinese government crackdown against Uyghurs community and other ethnic groups. Maninder Gill of Friends of Canada-India said that the Chinese law threatens freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. Mr Gill strongly condemnd China for his irresponsible actions and dictatorship approach. Avtar Johal, Paul Braich, Baljinder Cheema, Parmjit Khosla, Dr Hakam Bhullar, Ashish Manral, Manpreet Grewal , Irfan Rana, Sohaib Ali Bajwa and many more joined the protest under Mr. Maninder Gill’s leadership. Slogans against China were raised. More than 500 people participated in the protest. Protesters followed all the guidelines by the BC Ministory of Health due to COVID-19. People were wearing masks and social distancing was maintained.

The seven other organizations who joined Friend of Canada- India are as follows:

1. Canada Tibet Committee & the Tibetan Community

2. Friends of Canada India Organization

3. Vancouver Society of Freedom, Democracy & Human Rights for China

4. Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists

5. Vancouverites concerned about Hong Kong

6. Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement (VSSDM)

7. Vancouver Uyghur Association

Mr. Maninder Gill of Friends of Canada- India thanked everyone at the end and said that despite COVID-19, it was a successful event.