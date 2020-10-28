Man Charged With Murder Of An In do-Canadian Woman In Newton That Also Left A Baby With Stab Wounds

Jagjit Singh, Baljit Kaur and a two-year-old child were found by police with stab wounds of varying severity. All three were taken to hospital with Baljit Kaur later dying of her injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was then notified to take over the investigation. Harpeet Singh was arrested the same evening in relation to this incident and has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He will make his next court appearance on October 29.

SURREY – An Indo-Canadian man has been charged in relation to a homicide and aggravated assault at a residence in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.

On October 20 at 8:54 p.m., the Surrey RCMP received a report of a stabbing at a townhouse unit at 12738 66 Avenue. Frontline officers arrived at the home to find three individuals – Jagjit Singh, Baljit Kaur and a two-year-old child – with stab wounds of varying severity.

All three were taken to hospital with Baljit Kaur later dying of her injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was then notified to take over the investigation.

Harpeet Singh was arrested the same evening in relation to this incident and has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He will make his next court appearance on October 29, 2020.

“This began as a verbal altercation involving family members that ultimately ended with the tragic loss of a life,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “Incidents such as these when children are involved are especially emotionally difficult and we will continue to provide support to those affected by this tragedy.”

The alleged killer had fled the scene but was located nearby and arrested by Surrey RCMP. He remains in custody at this time.

Police said early indications are that this is an incident of family violence. The parties involved are known to one another. There is no indication of a risk to the public as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).