Surrey Museum Wins Two Awards For Punjabi Exhibition

SURREY – The Museum of Surrey was honoured with two prestigious awards during the British Columbia Museums Association (BCMA)’s first ever virtual conference on October 8.

In addition to being the recipient of the ‘Excellence in Community Engagement Award’ for the collaborative community exhibit, “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story,” which ran in the Feature Gallery from Oct. 2, 2019 to Feb. 23, 2020, it also won the BCMA People’s Choice Award for ‘Outstanding Exhibit.’

“These two awards are a confirmation of the great work that is ongoing at the Museum,” said City of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. “On behalf of Council, I would like to congratulate all of the community members who came forward to share their incredible stories and personal artifacts, making this feature exhibit such a success.”

“The museum continues to provide visitors with unique learning opportunities, shared experiences and storytelling as exemplified in this recent award-winning Punjabi exhibition,” said Councillor Laurie Guerra, Chair of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee, “these innovative and immersive exhibits help us celebrate Surrey’s past, present and future.”

“Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story,” was the first exhibition in Canada to highlight Surrey’s Punjabi community, showcasing stories of both struggle and success.