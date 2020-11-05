Indo-Canadian Man With History Of Sexual Assaults Arrested Again

VPD LOOKING FOR MORE VICTIMS: An Indo-Canadian man with a history of sexual assaults was arrested by Vancouver Police posing as a phone uber driver during latest assault in Vancouver. Vancouver police are now looking for more victims of sexual assault to come forward involving 24-year-old Langley resident, Hirdeypal Batth. In 2017, Batth was convicted of sexually assaulting a victim with similarities to the current investigation. Batth remains in custody until his next court appearance.

VANCOUVER – An Indo-Canadian man with a history of sexual assaults was arrested by Vancouver Police posing as a phone uber driver during latest assault in Vancouver.

Vancouver police are now looking for more victims of sexual assault to come forward involving 24-year-old Langley resident, Hirdeypal Batth.

On October 22, Batth was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to a file this past August.

Batth allegedly forcibly confined the victim and sexually assaulted her near Oak Street and King Edward Avenue on August 26. It is believed Batth had posed as the victim’s Uber driver with his white 2020 Land Rover.

“We believe that Batth may have targeted other victims” says Constable Tania Visintin, VPD. “Investigators are expanding their focus to look at crimes that occurred outside of Vancouver and are urging any other victims to please come forward.”

In 2017, Batth was convicted of sexually assaulting a victim with similarities to the current investigation.

Batth remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0601 or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.