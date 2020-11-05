Horgan And Richmond Make History In NDP’s Big Win On Saturday

Dear Editor,

Re: Provincial Vote

NDP leader John Horgan and Richmond have made history on election night, Saturday, October 24. For Horgan, he is the first NDP premier to be returned with a majority NDP government in BC .All of the previous NDP premiers were able to serve only one term. Horgan is the first premier to secure a second term as premier. This, of course, is a very impressive accomplishment on Horgan’s part. So far as Richmond is concerned, this community last elected an NDP MLA, Harold Steves, in 1972 when Dave Barrett brought the NDP to power. Since then, Richmond has elected only Social Credit and BC Liberals as its representatives to Victoria. This is the first time since 1972 that two and possibly three MLAs from Richmond will be New Democrats. Incidentally, along with Queensborough, Richmond has also scored another first. For the first time, this community will be sending the first turbaned Sikh, Aman Singh, to represent its constituents in Victoria. Way to go, Richmond!

Balwant Sanghera

Richmond, BC