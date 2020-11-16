Imprisoned UK-Sikh Jagtar Johal Gets Bail In Targeted killings Case

MOGA- The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted regular bail to Jagtar Singh, alias Jaggi Johal, a British citizen accused imprisoned in India on trumped up charges killings Hindu leaders in Punjab without any evidence.

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal ordered, “In view of the submissions of the learned counsel for the petitioner, especially when the petitioner has been arraigned as an accused on the statement of the co-accused, nothing has been recovered from the petitioner. He is in custody for over three years and not involved in any other case. The co-accused have been granted regular bail. The conclusion of the trial is likely to take some time, so I deem it a fit case to grant the concession of regular bail to the petitioner. Therefore, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the instant petition is allowed. The petitioner is ordered to be released on regular bail on his furnishing requisite bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court/duty magistrate concerned.”

The Moga police made Johal an alleged accused in an FIR registered at the Baghapurana police station in the district on December 17, 2016, under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 17, 18, 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Meanwhile, officials of the Moga police claimed that 16 of the total of 75 witnesses had recorded their statements in the trial court, in which at least seven gangsters were facing a trial in the case. They were allegedly accused of targeted killing cases of two Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Faridkot district in 2016.