Let’s All Follow COVID-19 Protocols To Stop Spread

Dear Editor,

It is very unfortunate that still there are some people who have a tendency to defy the rules re COVID-19 Coronavirus. Premier John Horgan has put it very well that tackling COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is a marathon not a sprint, and we’re all in it to-gether. The rules to arrest the spread of this pandemic are very simple and easy to follow: Keep the physical distance-two meters apart, wearing a mask, diligent hand washing and avoiding large gatherings etc. As BC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has suggested, we need to be kind, calm and safe. By following these guidelines, we can flatten the curve. This can be accomplished only if each one of us takes full responsibility for minimizing the spread of this deadly virus.

Balwant Sanghera

Richmond, BC