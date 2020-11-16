Dhindsa, Brahmpura Join Hands For SGPC Elections

JALANDHAR – Having split in July, SAD (Democratic) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and SAD (Taksali) chief Ranjit Singh Brahmpura have come together again. Claiming to have formed a ‘Panthic’ front to liberate the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) from the clutches of the Badals, both said they were now on the same page for the cause.

Besides Dhindsa and Brahmpura, the front has been joined by former Akal Takht Jathedar Bhai Ranjit Singh, founder of Sant Samaj Baba Sarabjot Singh Bedi and former Speaker and president of SAD (1920) Ravi Inder Singh. All five had a long discussion on the upcoming elections of the SGPC and said they had taken a pledge to stand united for Panthic issues.