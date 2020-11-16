Observe ‘Black Diwali’ Against BJP, Says Sukhpal Khaira

CHANDIGARH – MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira criticised the BJP-led Central Government for allegedly acting vindictively against Punjab and trying to teach a lesson to agitating farmers instead of accepting their demands.

Khaira said if the Government of India did not budge and continued to behave arrogantly, he would appeal to people of the state to observe “Black Diwali” to register their protest.

Khaira said this discriminatory attitude of the Centre smacks of hatred and ill-will that the BJP leadership had towards Punjab. Khaira commended the farmers for keeping their protest completely peaceful. —