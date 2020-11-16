Surrey Proclaims November 2020 As 1984 Sikh Genocide Remembrance Month

The City of Surrey has declared the month of November as 1984 Sikh Genocide Remembrance Month. A proclamation has been issued in this regard by Mayor Doug McCallum, who decided to read the proclamation himself rather than the city’s two Sikh councilors, which created controversy and backlash against McCallum for the hogging the reading. The City of Maple Ridge also followed Surrey lead in making a Declaration regarding the 1984 targeted violence against Sikhs in India which killed thousands of Sikhs.