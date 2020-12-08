PM Trudeau Joins MPs And Punjabi-Canadians In Supporting The Massive Farmers Protest In India

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent out a message of support for the farmers, condemning the brutality of the Indian state against the peaceful protests. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted: “The violence perpetrated by the Indian govt against farmers peacefully protesting is appalling. I stand in solidarity with the farmers from Punjab and across India – and, I call on the Indian govt to engage in peaceful dialogue rather than violence.” Canada Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted saying he is worried about the safety of his loved ones.

SURREY – The non-resident Indians Punjabi Disapora and politicians have come out in droves to show support of the protesting farmers in Delhi and many have started sending them aid. The NRIs say they are worried and shocked over brutality to the farmers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent out a message of support for the farmers, condemning the brutality of the Indian state against the peaceful protests.

Raja Dhaliwal of Canada’s World Financial Group has donated $50,000 (Rs 25 lakhs) to help provide langar to the farmers. They have donated the money to Ravi Singh headed Khalsa Aid charity group.

Dhaliwal said in video message that he had been decided to do this work dedicated to the doctrine of Guru Nanak Sahib. He said he stood by the farmers and would also raise his voice for economic, community and political support.

Canada’s Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted: “The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has tweeted: “The violence perpetrated by the Indian govt against farmers peacefully protesting is appalling. I stand in solidarity with the farmers from Punjab and across India – and, I call on the Indian govt to engage in peaceful dialogue rather than violence.”

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has posted: “It takes a special kind of people to feed those ordered to beat and suppress them. I stand with farmers of Punjab and other parts of India, including our family and friends, who are peacefully protesting against the encroaching privatization of #FarmersBill 2020.”

Standing with farmers in India, Leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party Andrea Horwath said: “Everyone deserves to be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear of state-sanctioned violence.”

Earlier, NRIs in Canada, Italy, the US, the UK and France have expressed support for farmers and also staged protests against the three farm bills passed by the Union Government recently.

The NRIs have condemned the police action on protesting farmers who were peacefully marching towards Delhi to stage a protest.