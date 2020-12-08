Premier John Horgan Urges Faithful To Gurpurab, Chanukah, Christmas Virtually

VICTORIA – Premier John Horgan reached out to faith leaders from around the province to encourage British Columbians to limit in-person celebrations during upcoming religious and cultural celebrations and over the upcoming holiday season.

Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, have regularly engaged with faith leaders during the pandemic and thanked them for their renewed commitment to stopping the spread of the virus.

As the second wave of the global pandemic has led to rising COVID-19 case numbers, recent outbreaks from family gatherings are a reminder to remain vigilant.

“The last few months have challenged our province in ways we never would have expected,” Premier Horgan said. “Whether it’s Gurpurab, Chanukah, Christmas or New Year’s Day, celebrating will have to look different this year. But during this difficult time, people in diverse communities all over B.C. have found new ways to stay connected while staying apart.”

Recent Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations served as an example to all British Columbians, as families took in virtual gatherings and online events instead of large in-person gatherings and festivals.

“The actions that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains in B.C. took to avoid in-person gatherings for Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas helped save lives and protect the most vulnerable,” Premier Horgan said. “There will be a time when we can all come together again like we did before. Until then, thank you to everyone for doing their part. Together, we’re showing that we’re stronger when we come together in common purpose.”

Religious in-person gatherings and worship services are suspended under the new order.

For example:

Do not attend a service at a church, synagogue, mosque, gurdwara, temple, or other places of worship

Religious services can continue using remote or virtual attendance options, like Zoom or Skype.

You can still visit your place of worship for individual activities. For example:

Contemplation or personal prayer

Meal preparation as part of a religious service