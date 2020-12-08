Man Gunned Down In Surrey Plaza Identified As Riyad Rasheed

SURREY – Police have identified the South Asian man who was gunned down Sunday night at a Surrey plaza.

Riyad Rasheed was targeted outside a Shoppers Drug Mart on Fraser Highway and 152nd street and died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling on the public to help in its investigation into the shooting death of Rasheed.

On November 29, at 7:41 p.m., the Surrey RCMP responded to numerous calls of shots fired outside a Shoppers Drug Mart near 152 Street and Fraser Highway. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Rasheed with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at scene. A dark colored sedan left the area immediately following the shooting

At 9 p.m., the Richmond RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire near Cambie and No 7 Road. This vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle from the earlier shooting in Surrey. Anyone with dash cam video who was near the areas of the shooting in Surrey and the car fire in Richmond is asked to call IHIT immediately.

Rasheed was known to police and his murder is believed to have been a targeted incident with links to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

IHIT is currently working closely with its partners from the Surrey RCMP, the Richmond RCMP, the Lower Mainland I-Teams and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

“This was a brazen shooting in a commercial plaza with numerous members of the public in the area at the time of the incident,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “The perpetrators of this violence need to be held to account. They will now be targeted for prosecution.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).