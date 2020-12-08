AAJ Media Group CEO Suki Panghalia And Team Produces Beautiful Gift Of History Of South Asian Pioneers

SURREY – AAJ Media Group CEO Suki Panghalia and his team has produced a beautiful gift in the form of stories of our pioneers and our collective history in BC and Canada.

The inaugural edition of the Aaj Legacy project UNTOLD STORIES book has received an overwhelming response from the South Asian community and beyond.

“We are very thankful to the community and everyone involved in this very important project to make the stories of pioneer and a collection of our history in BC and Canada a big success,” said Suki Pangalia, the founder and creator of Untold Stories and CEO of Aaj Media Group which includes Aaj, the oldest South Asian magazine in BC and Aaj Television

Aaj Media is taking this opportunity to announce the second edition of the UNTOLD STORIES book, which will again highlight the stories of our pioneers.

Panghalia, who has been in publishing and Media industry since 1997, is very passionate about South Asian Culture, heritage and creating platforms to share richness that South Asian Community brings to the Canadian soil.

He wanted to honour Pioneers and their families for decades and the time finally came when he organized his team and got community leaders involved in 2018.

He says the project is now is now a reality after the inaugural edition of the UNTOLD STORIES Book was published it in April 2020. Due to COVID-19, there was a delay in holding of the press conference for the publication of the book out of respect for the seniors and others.

But the book is not out and those who would like to get the coveted coffee-table, personal library gift can get it from Aaj Magazine headquarters by calling 604-590-0007.

According to Panghalia, there were some people involved with the book unnecessarily taking all credit for the inaugural publication of UNTOLD STORIES and he wants to set the record straight.

“We want to clarify all the people involved in this Aaj Legacy project and would like to acknowledge everyone, including our volunteers and staff.

“The Untold Stories is an AAJ Magazine and Suki Pangalia Publication, created and published book under his Magazine banner, AAJ Magazine Inc. “

The book CREDITS are as follows.

Project Lead and Initiative: Suki Pangalia / AAJ Magazine

Publisher/Creator/Founder: AAJ Magazine and Suki Pangalia

Editor: Karen Dosanjh

Author: Authorship is jointly with the Sikh Pioneers family Members, AAJ Magazine staff writers and volunteers. This was a community calibration and would like to thank everyone who submitted, wrote and edited the book.

Cover Design: AAJ designer Rav Brar

AAJ Legacy Logo: Adrian Brugg – Brugge design

Book Design and Layout: AAJ Designer Kristy Hill: Umbrella Squared design group

Original Art Work – Jagdeep Singh Raina

Untold Stories Book 2 Editors: Dr. Balbir Gurm and R. Paul Dhillon. Other writers and staff will be announced at a later date.

Website: www.aajlegacy.com