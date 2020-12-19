How To Find A Trusted Online Casino In Canada

Quelle: https://unsplash.com/photos/a6N685qLsHQ

The entertaining world of online gambling has seen steady growth ever since the first internet gambling sites were built around 20 years ago. However, over the past few years, this growth has boomed as more and more people discover the benefits of online casinos and betting apps.

According to Statista, the online gambling market is worth around 86 billion CAD with the industry expected to around C$120 billion by the year 2023.

Figures like these undoubtedly bring huge opportunities for businesses in the online gambling niche. The problem is that such opportunities also tend to give rise to some less than savoury businesses as well. The gambling world has been associated with shady characters and underhand organizations for as long as the industry has been around. Unfortunately, this kind of behaviour has been translated over to online gambling as well so players need to remain vigilant and take measures to ensure only trusted casino sites are used.

Keep reading for some helpful tips on how to find legitimate casino websites and avoid scammers so you can enjoy your gambling experience.

5 Tips for Finding Trusted Canadian Online Casinos

To find trusted online casinos in Canada like the ones listed here, always do the following:

Read Customer Reviews

When vetting any business, one of the best things you can do is to search online for reviews from other customers. A quick Google search for reviews of the business should bring up several experiences from previous customers.

The best places to get these types of reviews are third-party review sites where customers can submit their own reviews.

You also want to ensure the casinos have a good number of reviewers as well since it can be quite easy for businesses to place a few of their own fake reviews on these sites but much harder to fake thousands of them.

Spend a little bit of time going through reviews on different websites so you can get a good feel for how the casino operates and how other customers have been treated when using their services.

If a company doesn’t have many reviews or they all sound very similar, there is a chance they may not be real. There are plenty of casinos to choose from so if you see any red flags and are unsure, move on to the next one.

Check Licenses

Another key box to check is your chosen online casino’s licensing. A trustworthy casino will have a license(s) from a reputable governing body. These licenses mean the casino has passed a series of business-related checks as well as other checks regarding the workings of their websites and software.

A casino will be proud of holding these licenses so they won’t be hard to find and are usually displayed on pages throughout their website.

Several trusted jurisdictions have the power to grant online casinos a license to operate. Due to differing gambling laws across the globe, many of these jurisdictions are based overseas.

The most reputable jurisdictions include the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and Curacao Gaming Control Board. Some of these organizations have a searchable website where you can enter the name of a casino to check whether it has been licensed by that particular jurisdiction.

The most trusted sites will be licensed by more than one jurisdiction.

View Payment Methods

A good online casino will offer secure payment methods and will always offer a range of options to its customers. Paying for goods and services online is now commonplace so banks, credit card companies and other online payment providers have measures in place to detect and prevent fraud.

Of course, this means an untrustworthy casino is unlikely to use these kinds of payment methods and may only give a few, less secure options.

It is always worth checking what payment types are offered before you sign up with a casino site. You need to make sure there is an option that you are comfortable using.

Read the Terms and Conditions

Firstly, all trusted casinos must provide their terms and conditions to all customers before they sign up. If you can’t find a casino’s terms and conditions page, it could be wise to try a different provider.

Secondly, you need to read through the whole document to make sure you are completely happy with the way they operate. Too many people skip this step and end up feeling hard done by when an issue occurs that could have been easily avoided.

Even if you know a casino is trustworthy, it is still advisable to read the Ts&Cs document so you know exactly how everything works and avoid any nasty surprises in the future.

Browse Comparison Sites

Just like the insurance industry, the online gambling market also has some comparison sites where customers can read summaries and reviews of several casino providers in one place.

These sites will also give other information like welcome bonuses to help you choose the best places to play.

It is worth pointing out that you also need to be sure the comparison sites themselves can also be trusted so you should do a bit of homework on them before blindly following their recommendations.

It is a good idea to check over a few different comparison sites as you’ll probably find the same trusted casinos tend to appear on several different ones.