South Asian Man From Edmonton Charged For Allegedly Luring 6 Teens Over Snapchat

Alberta is seeing an increase in child luring cases and police believe the fact kids are at home and online more these days could be a factor. Sarah Komadina reports – Oct 31, 2020

EDMONTON – Edmonton police have charged a 26-year-old South Asian man with multiple counts of child luring after a series of alleged assaults involving six teenage girls over the summer, all between the ages of 13 and 14, reported Global News Edmonton .

Noor Sultan was arrested during a traffic stop in southeast Edmonton on Oct. 21.

It had been reported to police that the Sultan allegedly used the Snapchat social media app to connect with the teens using the false identity of “Malik Saifi,” with a username of “djMalik101.”

Sultan allegedly promised to buy items for the teens he had connected with, met them in person, and engaged in “various sexual acts,” according to a police news release.

Police said the incidents occurred between June and August 2020 at Sultan’s place of business.

He faces over 20 charges, including six counts of luring a child under 16 years old and three counts of sexual assault.

This marks the fourth person who has been charged with luring in Alberta involving Snapchat since Oct. 9.

On Oct. 9, police said a man in Edmonton was arrested and charged with sex and confinement crimes after connecting with two teenagers on Snapchat.

On Oct. 15, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said a 27-year-old man from Whitecourt was arrested and charged after allegedly meeting a teen on the app and sexually assaulting her.

And on Oct. 30, a 28-year-old Edmonton man was charged with six offences after police allege he lured a child using the social media platform.

Police said Tuesday it’s believed there could be other youth in the city who had interactions with Sultan and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone who may have information or may have been victimized by Sultan should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

