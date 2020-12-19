12 BJP Workers Resign Over Farm Laws

FEROZEPUR – BJP leaders in the region continue to desert the ship in support of the farmers’ agitation against the Central farm laws. Today, 12 more BJP workers, including a member of the state executive committee and two “mandal” presidents, resigned from the party membership.

Surjit Singh Sadardin, former state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha and member of the state executive committee, said for the past two months, he had been raising his voice in support of farmers in front of the party cadre but all his pleas remained unheard.

“Being a farmer myself, I can feel their pain. I was also deeply hurt at the deaths of innocent farmers, fighting for their rights in this extremely cold weather. Therefore, I decided to leave the party,” he added.

The other party workers who resigned today included Gurdev Dhawan, mandal president Mamdot; Gurpreet Singh, madal president Ferozeshah; Harpreet Singh; Boota Singh; Resham Singh; Baljit Singh; Lovepreet Singh; Jugraj Singh; Hardev Singh and Gura Singh.