Indo-Canadian Owned Company Donates $170,000 Worth Of Furnishings To Surrey Memorial Hospital

SURREY – An Indo-Canadian owned company has made a huge donation to the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Van Gogh Designs, a custom handcrafted furniture company based in Surrey, is donating $170,000 worth of furniture to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation to help furnish more than 30 staff lunchrooms at Surrey Memorial Hospital, over a two to three year span.

“We are proud to support the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and our staff are incredibly excited to contribute and do our part in helping improve the wellbeing of frontline healthcare workers,” says Jeet Dhindsa, President and CEO of Van Gogh Designs. “We believe in giving back to the local communities and this is one way we can show health care workers, especially during this pandemic, how much their hard work means to us.”

Van Gogh Designs has started refreshing three staff lunchrooms this week with custom designed furniture to bring more warmth and comfort for hospital workers to help them relax during their breaks.

“Many of our employee lunch rooms have become worn over the years and it’s time we upgraded these areas to help alleviate some stress and enhance the comfort of our health care workers,” says Jane Adams, President and CEO of the Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “Van Gogh Designs graciously approached us and asked how they could help our frontline workers who are working tirelessly. We couldn’t be more grateful for their contributions.”

Van Gogh Designs is a local business success story that was started in 1993 by a group of hard-working entrepreneurs with specialized skills in woodworking and upholstery. Now more than 25 years later, the company grew out of its original 5,000 square foot warehouse to a larger 100,000 square foot facility in South Surrey, employing more than 100 staff. Van Gogh Designs specializes in a variety of upholstered furniture such as sofas, chairs, beds, ottomans, dining chairs, and other sectional pieces.

For more information on how the Surrey Hospitals Foundation continues to support frontline health care workers through their COVID-19 Response Fund, as well as their current Children’s Health Centre and Surgical Centre campaigns, visit https://surreyhospitalsfoundation.com.