10 hottest cities in India

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a severe heatwave for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next three days, offering no respite from the relentless heat.“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in most parts of West Rajasthan, many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, few parts of Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and heatwave conditions,” the IMD added

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD indicated that heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during the same three-day period.

In Delhi, currently under a red alert, the weather office has predicted the maximum temperature on Tuesday to rise to 46 degree Celsius, with the minimum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the Safdarjung observatory, regarded as the official benchmark for the city, recorded its second-highest maximum temperature of the season at 45.1 degrees Celsius, which is 4.7 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 29.2 degrees Celsius. Mungeshpur in Delhi was the hottest area in the city on Monday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 48.8 degrees Celsius, while Rajasthan’s Phalodi was the warmest in the country at 49.4 degrees.