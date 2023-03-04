12th World Hindi Conference Held in Fiji

Acharya Dwivedi

The National Hindi Promotional Committee of Vardha in the year 1973 planned to have an international project to bring out all the Hindi lovers, scholars, and writers across the globe, to one platform where they can discuss and debate; and possibly seek solution how to promote Hindi. It resulted in the “World Hindi Conference”.

The first World Hindi Conference was held on January 10-12,1975 at Nagpur in India. Since the Conferences have been organized in different countries of the world namely India, Mauritius, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname. UK. USA, and South Africa. The 12th World Hindi Conference was organized by the Ministry of External Affairs of India in collaboration with the Government of Fiji from 15-17 February 2023, Denarau Convention Centre, Nadi in Fiji.

Acharya Shrinath P.Dwivedi was selected as a Hindi Scholar by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to represent Canada in the 12th World Hindi Conference.

It is a global event that aims to promote and spread the Hindi language and the event is often held in countries that have a sizable number of Hindi speakers.

More than 1000 people from 36 countries around the world participated in the conference. There were ten sessions where different aspects of Hindi language and literature were discussed by the experts, academics, and scholars.

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar in the opening ceremony said, “The World Hindi Conference will transform into a Hindi “Mahakumbh” soon will provide an essential platform to those engaged in making it a world language”.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister, Biman Prasad described “The conference as historic for the South- Pacific Island nation”, and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rebuka promised to strengthen Hindi in Fiji. The discussion was mostly focused on “Hindi: From Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence” and “Hindi and Globalization”. Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan was convinced, after attending the sessions, and remarked that “Hindi is capable of adjusting technology”. “In his address by Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home Affairs emphasized “on the strengthening the cultural ties by both countries”.

The mesmerizing cultural performances and grand dinner were organized by the Government of India and Fiji. The commemorative postal stamp and a special Samarika were released.