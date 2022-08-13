18 year old Meysam Zaki dies, other injured in targeted gang shooting on Trans Canada Highway

BURNABY: Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified 18 year-old Meysam Zaki as the person who died in targeted shooting on Trans Canada Highway.

On August 6, 2022 at 2:29 p.m., the Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on the Trans Canada Highway, near the Kensington overpass. A man called 911 after the vehicle he was driving was targeted in a shooting, resulting in the death of his passenger.

It is not yet known where the initial shooting happened, but the vehicle with both victims inside pulled over westbound on Highway 1 in Burnaby near the Kensington exit around 2:30 pm after one of the occupants called police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Burnaby RCMP received a call of a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Eastlawn Drive, Burnaby, near Beecher Park. IHIT believes this vehicle to be the black black Mercedes Benz SUV, linked to the homicide investigation and has taken conduct of the scene.

At this time, investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there are no further risks to the public.

Investigators are working to confirm the location where the shooting took place.

The name of the victim is being released to further the investigation and identify additional witnesses.

18 year-old Meysam Zaki was identified as the victim who died. The second victim, who was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries, is not identified at this time.

“We are releasing Mr. Zaki’s name in hopes that witnesses will come forward who can assist us in building a timeline of his whereabouts in the time leading to his death,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Any associates of Mr. Zaki or the second victim are urged to speak with police. IHIT is committed to bring justice for this young man’s family.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone traveling west on Highway 1 in Burnaby around 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with dash-cam video to contact IHIT. Anyone in the area of Beecher Park between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. is being asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]