2 New interchanges to open at Highway 91 and Highway 17

DELTA – The Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project is nearing a milestone with two new interchanges opening this summer. These interchanges will provide time savings and better safety for local and commercial vehicle traffic south of the Fraser.

The first to open will be the interchange at Highway 91C and Nordel Way in early July. In addition to improving the movement of goods through the province, it aims to provide better connectivity through Delta with a combination of new direct-access roads and additional turning lanes; free-flow traffic in both directions along Highway 91C and the connection to Nordel Way with the removal of one traffic signal; and improved access to and from the Nordel Weigh Scale/commercial vehicle inspection station and truck parking area.

The interchange at Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector (Sunbury) is expected to open later this summer.

Various lane closures will be in effect while crews work to complete the two intersections. Traffic delays are expected, and travellers are asked to follow signs and obey posted speed limits. Updates will be available online at DriveBC.ca and on Twitter at @DriveBC.

The $260-million Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project is designed to improve road safety and support growing economic and trade development.

Funding partners include the Government of Canada through the National Infrastructure component of the New Building Canada Fund, the Province of British Columbia and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. The $5.2-million 27B Avenue upgrades component of this project is complete and was funded by the Tsawwassen First Nation.

Highway 91/17 Deltaport Way Project: http://www.gov.bc.ca/highway91-17-deltaport