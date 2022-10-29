2021 Dhindsa brothers’ homicides linked to other Lower Mainland shootings

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified new information that is believed to be linked to the homicides of brothers Chaten and Joban Dhindsa with a series of Lower Mainland shootings.

On March 19, 2021, Richmond RCMP officers responded to the 22000-block of Rathburn Drive to assist with a structure fire. Once the fire was extinguished, two deceased individuals were located inside the residence.

The deceased were identified as brothers, Chaten Dhindsa, 25 and Joban Dhindsa, 23, both of Richmond. The injuries sustained by the Dhindsa brothers were consistent with a homicide and IHIT assumed conduct of the investigation and began work closely in partnership with the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section to process the scene.

On October 25, 2022, IHIT investigators revealed that information has now linked the homicides of the Dhindsa brothers to a series of shootings throughout the Lower Mainland that lead up to the homicides.

On December 3, 2020, an incident in the 4500-block of No. 3 Road in Richmond, BC, in which three suspect vehicles, a black Volkswagen Jetta, a silver Audi and a black Range Rover, were identified following a shots-fired call in the area, is said to have been a precursor to the homicide.

These are complex investigations that go far beyond a single shooting, says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. I commend the investigative team and forensic experts that continue to work relentlessly as information continues to come in.

IHIT is asking that anyone with information regarding the homicides of Chaten and Joban Dhindsa or the shooting on December 3, 2020 in Richmond, or any events that lead to their deaths, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]