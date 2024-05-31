2024 Acura MDX Type S Ultra Review: Fast Favourite! Review by Veeno Dewan.

The new fourth generation MDX is Acura’s flagship SUV and so it should be, the MDX has been a family favourite for many years now. Its main virtues of comfort, space, utility, and performance have always been highlights. The 2024 version has minimal changes. A new platform with new front suspension, and slightly larger exterior dimensions Arrived in 2022 and carries on. It looks cool, sharp, and aggressive with its sleek side profile and that awesome front jewel light treatment. The reliable 3.5L V6 engine is a carryover and produces 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque —One change in the powertrain is a new ten-speed automatic transmission. All trims include tri-zone automatic climate control, 12.3-inch centre screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging.

Pricing starts at $$69,300 for the entry level MDX, The new top version is the $85,680 A-Spec Type S Ultra as tested that adds: 21″ alloy wheels, 16-way power adjustable driver’s and front passenger’s seat including 4-way power lumbar support, Gloss black exterior accents, Massage front seats and much more. The MDX Type S has the 355-hp, turbocharged 3.0L DOHC V6 engine with 354 pound-feet of torque, making it the fastest Acura SUV so far. The Integrated Dynamics System offer seen driving modes – Normal, Comfort, Individual, Snow, Sport, and the Type S-exclusive Sport+ mode, the MDX Type S also features a Lift mode that increases ground clearance 51 mm to better navigate rough terrain and deep snow.

The Type S is also distinguished by a front splitter and an open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille for extra cooling along with cooling side vents At the rear, the MDX Type S features a diffuser with two round exhaust outlets. 21-inch painted alloy wheels and performance tires finish off the look..

All models have three rows of seats for a maximum of seven occupants and varying levels of equipment. Acura’s superb SH-AWD Super Handling All-Wheel Drive has been upgraded and is standard on all models. Inside, the MDX features a sleek hi-tech interior with impressive quality, fit and finish. There is nice stitching on the door panels, the leather-wrapped steering wheel, fits well in the hand and there plenty of room for first- and second-row passengers. the Type S, has a sportier feel with Milano leather seats and Ultrasuede inserts There’s a flat-bottom steering wheel metal sport pedals and a metal-plated glove box handle. There’s a head-up display and the Acura True Touchpad Interface paired with a 12.3-inch ultra-wide HD centre display The dash and centre console has a busy, high-tech look typical of Acura with a plethora of buttons for different features and functions, but at least there is a proper knob for the stereo volume control, which is always appreciated.

The third row is best seated for younger, smaller passengers. Behind the third row is 513 L of storage but fold that row down and cargo space grows to 1,368 L. Fold the second row down and the MDX offers a maximum of 2,690 L. Safety is high with a next-generation front passenger airbag. It deploys with three chambers and a cradle feature reacts on impact to help prevent head and neck injuries.

On the road, Acura’s stand out SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive.) is standard on all trims. This traction system is improved now for faster response, apportioning power between the front and rear wheels for superb grip. For such a big SUV, the MDX feels light, quick and agile. The MDX takes corners with aplomb, thanks to the new wishbone front suspension. The power delivery is smooth and the steering responsive. The new ten- speed transmission is also an improvement with its well-matched shift logic system that always selects the right gear ratio. There are a variety of drive modes to suit personal preferences and adverse conditions. Normal is good for everyday driving, while Sport mode kicks it up a notch. For those who need to tow a boat or trailer, the MDX’s maximum towing rating is 2,268 kg (5,000 lb). The 2024 Acura MDX Type S with the 3.0L turbo V6 is rated by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) at 13.8 L/100 km in the city, 11.2 on the highway, and 12.4 combined.

To sum up the Acura MDX S Type Ultra is a compelling purchase if you are looking for a premium sport orientated SUV with stellar performance chops. With its vice- free road manners, creamy smooth engine, transmission, and agile handling, it is superbly refined. With seven seats, a technology driven driver cockpit, luxury and style The Acura MDX is highly recommended.

2024 Acura MDX Type S Ultra – Priced from $86,180. Plus, PDI delivery and taxes.