2024 Acura RDX A-Spec: Continues to Impress!

The 2024 Acura RDX Mid size SUV continues on as a dynamic, comfortable, and refined 5-passenger SUV. The RDX appeals to younger buyers and the CUV is one of the most popular compact -luxury models on the road. Overall, it is a sleek combination of swooping curve and angles. The front fascia is highlighted by a diamond pentagon grille, next generation Acura Jewel Eye ED headlights and the cool front wing-shaped lower air curtain ducts inspired by the NSX Supercar. It is a very dynamic sporting look. Acura’s best-selling CUV has no major changes for 2024. There is one engine choice only, a turbocharged 272-horsepower 2.0-litre VTEC 4-cylinder unit that is one of the most powerful in its class. It’s paired with a smooth and responsive 10-speed automatic with standard Sequential SportShift paddle shifters. Acura’s signature Super Handling All- Wheel Drive (SH- WD) with true torque vectoring is standard on all RDX grades. Acura RDX models include the Technology model, A-SPEC and Platinum elite A-Spec priced from $54,130 to $61,430 plus PDE and freight.

Acura’s have always been known for the level of technology, and the RDX is no exception with a plethora of advanced technologies, including the Acura True Touchpad Interface featuring an all-new Android based operating System, a high-mounted 10.2-inch HD display and an innovative touchpad with the first-ever application of absolute positioning in a driving environment. There is Apple CarPlay compatibility, plus Wi-Fi- enabled over-the-air system updates and Android Auto.

We tested the premium A-Spec model that adds: 20-inch alloy wheels, body-color lower sills, larger-diameter bright exhaust finishers, as well as gloss black and dark chrome decoration for the headlights, grille, window surround and rear tailgate spoiler. The Interior Acura refresh adds the gorgeous red leather seats with black suede inserts, more sound deadening material throughout for a quieter cabin, high quality materials with contrast stitching, cool metal textured highlights, a larger e-wireless charging pad and comfortable leather seats.

Heated front seats are standard on all trims with heated rear seats too (Cooled up front) on the Platinum Elite version. All available Platinum Elite and the A Spec features including the Head-Up Display (HUD), Surround View Camera, Rear Outboard Heated Seats, and 16- way power front seats. Meanwhile, the 841-liter cargo area can expand to 1,668 L with the rear seats folded down. The RDX interior is rich in appearance and quality of materials, and offers a sharp, highly effective look combining sport and comfort. Its driving experience is refined and engaging thanks to a powerful turbocharged engine.

High points include a roomy interior, features laden technology, excellent safety Features and a high -quality cabin.

On the road, the RDX offers a predictably sporting and entertaining experience for performance drivers. the RDX’s firm suspension and quick steering and brake pedal action make it easy for the machine to be driven hard and makes short work of corners, winding roads, and fast highways cruising. The quick-shifting 10-speed automatic snaps off precise, instant acceleration. Platinum Elite models, also benefit from instant responding adaptive shocks for good control on all surfaces. there are four drive modes with the Sport+ mode the most entertaining. Comfort is for a more relaxing drive .Sport is for added thrills and tighter reflexes, while Snow, mode is for slippery surfaces. Acura’s SH- AWD transfer’s power from the front axle to the rear to increase traction as needed and can also vary the power on the left and right rear wheels to boost cornering ability on dry ground and traction on wet surfaces. In slippery road conditions we encountered the SH-AWD made a huge difference.

Fuel economy is rated at 11.0 / 8.6 / 9.9 L/100 km city/ highway/combined. Not much to complain about – the dash is a tad fussy with a lot of buttons, sliders etc. and the touchpad interface has a bit of a learning curve, but that’s about it. The RDX is firmly in entry-level Mercedes and BMW territory with its level of engineering, cabin ambience and performance. Consistently seen as one of the world’s best compact luxury SUVs, the 2024 Acura RDX expounds on its promise of delivering excellent performance, outstanding value and a comprehensive menu of luxury and safety as befits its standing in this class. Highly recommended.

