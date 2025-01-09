2024 Acura ZDX Type S  Review: Luxury brands first EV!

The brand new 2024 Acura ZDX all-electric battery powered SUV is a sleek five – door compact with a wide low athletic look to it. The ZDX is the prestige brands first ever electric vehicle and has its own design language. O course there is Acura’s Pentagon front grille surrounded by jewel-eye headlights and the shar defined body lines- It’s a looker for sure. By the way, the ZDX is the most powerful vehicle Acura has ever made. In typical Acura style, there is an exceptional interior cabin and a host of advanced technologies.

The compact ZDX sport-utility seats up to five passengers and offers two model ranges. The 2024 Acura ZDX arrives as the A-Spec or the Type S, both with two electric motors and as standard all-wheel drive (AWD). Both versions use a 102-kWh battery. The A-Spec’s combined motors produce 490 horsepower and 437 lb-ft of torque, the more powerful Type S (As tested) amps up to an impressive 500 horsepower and 544 lb-ft of torque.

As standard features on the 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec include an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google Built-In and WiFi hotspot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 11-inch digital instrument cluster, and 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Also added is , wireless charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, 12-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, perforated leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated steering wheel, auto-dimming mirror, and panoramic sunroof.

The S-Type further adds a head-up display, tri-zone climate control with rear climate panel, 16-way seats with memory, heated rear seats, and digital rearview mirror. The Type S version features the AcuraWatch suite of systems that includes, alongside a host of drive-assist functionalities, Hands Free Cruise allows for hands-free driving on many highways in Canada and the U.S. There is also a Power lift hatch with hands-free access.

In performance terms, the Acura S type adds height-adjustable air suspension, adaptive shock absorbers and unique yellow 15.6-inch Brembo front brakes,. It rides on wider 22-inch wheels compared to the 20-inch wheels on the A-Spec version.

Standard driver-assist technologies on the A-Spec are very comprehensive and the Type S further adds hands-free cruise control, six parking sensors front and rear, surround-view camera, self-parking system, and rear pedestrian alert.

2024 Acura ZDX Canadian pricing starts at $84,990 for the A-Spec, while the as tested Type -S is $91,490 –The Type S includes all the extras, but I do recommend the optional gorgeous red leather and Ultrasuede interior A towing package of trailer hitch, is also offered. . Both trims can tow up to 3,500 lbs.

According to Acura, charging capacity in the ZDX can reach up to 190 kW, and can regain up to 100 km of range in about 10 minutes in ideal conditions. There is an official 447 km of maximum electric driving range. (Range with the regular dual-motor ZDX is 489 km on a full charge). Both trims use regenerative braking, and level of regeneration can be adjusted for one-pedal driving.

Interior wise, the ZDX has a spacious interior with roomy seats and plenty of space to stretch out. The low dashboard features the 11.3-inch multimedia screen. two screens (11-inch for the driver data cluster and 11.5-inch for the multimedia system). And reconfigurable instrumentation capability. The look is s clean, uncluttered and ergonomic. The full-on head-up display amd digital tech is balanced by controls with e large physical buttons and knobs for often used functions and features. The seats are comfortable with good lumbar and support. Overall, the cabin design, Luxury and ambience is upmarket and modern.

The rear cabin is also spacious and equally well appointed with cargo space s 793 litres with the rear seats in place, and 1,722 litres when they’re folded down.

On the road, The more powerful S-Type has audacious high performance with the 544 lb-ft of torque and the dual motor setup. Acceleration and tenacious grip is immediate is and the ZDX is very quick on the uptake. The ride is smooth and comfortable thanks to the Type -S dedicated An Adaptive air suspension, with a lift function and adaptive dampers. The air suspension delivers a finely tuned balance between ride comfort thanks to Normal mode and sporty, more responsive dynamics when Sport mode is selected. Maneuverability is good too with agile handling and quick responsive steering overall. Braking is exemplary thanks to the uprated Brembo brakes system.

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) rates the 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec at 489 km of range. The S-Type is rated at 447 km of range,

Downsides are few- the top tier models are pricy – that’s all really. Top draws for me include the sporty exterior styling, the EV power and sheer fun-to drive quotient. Simply wonderful.

2024 Acura ZDX S-Type. Priced from $91,490.

More info at www.acura.ca