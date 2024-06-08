2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Q4): Superb in every way!

There are some cars that come my way that the whole family get excited about. Cue the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan that recently ended up on my driveway. Its an Alfa ,so right away, it is beautiful, a gorgeous car, sensuous with an aggressive lilt. It exudes speed, grace, and power under those beautiful body curves. It has four- doors, but still has that slinky coupe like aura. Inside there is a new configurable touchscreen 12.3-inch digital gauge display. I just those cool four-leaf clover badges on the front fenders!

The Giulia arrives in a choice of models, Sprint, Ti, and Ti Sport, Veloce, and Competizione (280 horsepower) from $$58,395 – $96,94540. In Rear wheel and All-Wheel Drive versions. We tested the top tier Quadrifoglio (Q4) edition at $96,945 with 505 horsepower. optional carbon fibre package with various exterior and inside elements in carbon fiber along with dark alloy wheels. Other upgrades to the Q4 include A sport suspension, selectable driving modes, a toque-vectoring differential, larger Brembo brakes. leather-trimmed seats, aluminum interior trim, unique sport front and rear fascia’s, bigger 19-inch wheels, and additional driver-assist technology. . Special options include black finish touches to the grille, exhaust tips, side mirror housings, and window surrounds, an exposed carbon-fiber roof and Sparco carbon fiber front racing seats.

Best of all, the 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio has a 505-horsepower twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engineered by Ferrari. This is upgraded from a base turbocharged 4-cylinder engine making 280 Horsepower. Transmission is via a quick acting 8-speedautomatic with those huge Ferrari style paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The Quadrifoglio is rear-wheel-drive only. directing up to 60 percent of available torque to the front wheels and can sprint from standstill to 96 kph in only 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 307 kph.

Interior wise, the Quadrifoglio Italian flair continues, with a rich, lavish looking leather trimmed cabin. The engine start button is set into the 2024 Giulia’s steering wheel another Ferrari – style touch! There are the big paddle shifters and on the other side of the wheel is a retro look analogue twin-cowl instrument cluster, housing a 7-inch digital driver information display.

The standard front seats are well-cushioned and bolstered and covered with leather and Alcantara. The front cabin is roomy, although storage is not a high point. The heated back seat offers good legroom, but the raked rear roofline means headroom is tight. The trunk space is rated at 13.4 cubic feet with folding seatbacks, tie-downs, grocery hooks, and a cargo net. Features include dual-zone automatic climate control and an infotainment system based around an 8.8-inch touchscreen and features four USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration, and satellite radio. navigation system wireless charging, a 14-speaker/900-watt Harman Kardon audio system.

The Giulia is high on safety , with a slew of driver-assist technologies as standard across the range. This includes blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Ti models and above also get semi-autonomous driver technology with lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, and traffic jam assist.

On the road, the Quadrifoglio Guilias’ Ferrari derived V6 engine delivers a glorious cacophony of exhaust sounds and proves its pedigree, giving the Q4 impressive acceleration and traction. You get the peak 505 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm, with 443 lb-ft of torque @ 2,500-5,500 rpm. The eight-speed automatic offers delicate, discreet shifts holding gears a tad and rev matching while decelerating for corners. The driver selectable driving modes known as Dynamic, Natural, and Advanced Efficiency —referred to as Alfa DNA add flair and an edge to the Q4, tightening up suspension, gear shift and engine performance parameters. Race mode is for those track days and empty roads. The supple chassis of the Q4 also makes the car tighter with a lower center of gravity. With its uprated suspension the Q4 can be made to attack, enter, and dispatch corners in a methodical, predictable way. Rated fuel consumption for the Giulia is 10.5 / 7.7 / 9.2 L/100 km city / highway / combined.

To sum up the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio is a compelling purchase if you are looking for a premium sports sedan with stellar performance chops. With its vice free road manners, creamy smooth engine, transmission, and agile handling It is superbly refined. Its Ferrari developed engine gives it the edge against the mostly German competition. Highly recommended.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 4 priced from $96,945.

More info at www.alfaromeo.ca