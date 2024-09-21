2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve Platinum + e-4ORCE Review

Introduced in 2023, the Ariya is Nissan’s first new EV in over a decade following the venerable Nissan Leaf. This mid -size Crossover format has distinct Nissan design cues and contemporary stylingThere are no major changes for 2024, being such a new model.

In terms of powertrains, the regular two-wheel drive Ariya is available with 214 hp (standard 63-kWh battery) or 238 hp (extended-range 87-kWh battery), and 221 lb-ft of torque. The Ariya e-4orce version adds a second synchronous AC electric motor on the rear axle. With the standard battery, the Ariya e-4orce delivers 335 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, while a larger battery boosts output to 389 and torque to 442 lb-ft. Electric driving range varies for the Ariya according to trim line, from 348 km to 465km depending on model configuration. The as tested Front Wheel Drive Evolve+ trim had the larger 87 kWh battery allowing for 238 Horsepower and up to 465 km of driving range.

As for charging, a Level 3 charger provides 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 40 minutes. Home level 2 charging can take up to 8 hours. respectively. There is also a 7.2 kW on board charger.

The Ariya arrives in six trim levels priced from $52,998 before EV incentives. The range comprises the Engage FWD version and the: Venture+ FWD ($59,498), Evolve e-4orce ($60,598), Evolve+ FWD ($64,998), a Platinum + e4orce ($69,198) as tested and a Premiere + e4orce, ,69,998). The Ariya comes very well equipped with standard features such as RearView Monitor, Heated steering wheel, Front and rear heated seats, and an Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) with Distance Control Assist (DCA) an da power -sliding centre console and much more.

We tested the 2024 Ariya Evolve + E4FORCE version with the Platinum package. This adds such feature s as the , Dual-motored advanced AWD (e-4ORCE), Active Sound Control, Alexa Built-in aps, power Panoramic Moonroof with tilt, power sunshade, and one-touch open/close, Front/rear capacitive door handle with approach unlock and walk-away lock and a lot more., the Evolve+ e-4orce Platinum+ e-4orce taps out at 428 kilometres of all-electric range on a full battery thanks to the bigger wheel and tires combination..

The Interior cabin is light and airy with a panoramic sunroof and a smart looking dual 12.3-inch screens and a fully digital instrument cluster, with cool haptic controls. Generally, fit and finish and design is very well executed. The materials are of a premium grade and ergonomics are good.

The infotainment screen is responsive and fairly easy to navigate and thankfully include an actual physical volume knob. The whole control and touchscreen is intuitive to navigate and use. The front zero-gravity seats are wonderfully comfortable and minimize driver and passenger fatigue on long drives. Oddment storage is a bit lacking, but you do get a cool motorized centre console that glides forward and backwards and offers modular-style functionality. In the rear, the seats are surprisingly comfortable for outboard passengers. The rear perches are heated and there is good legroom and headroom. As for cargo space, with the rear seats up, 646L is available. Folded you get 1,691L. A handy “Divide-N-Hide” configurable cargo system also increases versatility.

On the safety and technology front, the Ariya can be equipped with Nissans ProPILOT Park system, a device that parks the vehicle without driver intervention. There is also the ProPILOT Assist system, which keeps the vehicle on the right track with lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, intelligent cruise control and much more.

On the road, with its almost 50-50 weight distribution, the Ariya rides smoothly with a stable well-balanced feel. I like the light, easy steering very much Acceleration is fast and despite modest torque figures, there is no shortage of speed when you need to overtake or merge. Drive modes are Sport, Standard and Eco.

Instead of regenerative braking to bring the car to a stop. Instead, Nissan offers a new feature called e-Step that allows the driver to modulate various levels of braking resistance according to selected drive mode.

Downsides are few. The Ariya is aiming high at BMW and Audi territory so pricing is high for fully equipped loaded models. the 2023 Nissan Ariya is a highly impressive family CUV. It offers quality, a good standard of luxury, and enough standard features to rival other entries in this sector. Highly recommended.

20243 Nissan Ariya Evolve Platinum + e-4ORCE Priced at $64,998 .plus options and PDE. Final price – $73,043.

More info at www.nissan.ca.