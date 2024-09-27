2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road – A Canadian Icon!

Review by Veeno Dewan

The venerable Toyota 4Runner has sold over four million units and actually celebrated it 40th anniversary in 2023.

A Canadian icon, it is beloved for its ruggedness, durability, and longevity. It can be found wherever its toughness and reliability is needed, seen in the high desert, deep jungles, Arctic conditions and outside the coffee shop and on family driveways across the world. There is a totally new 4Runner coming in 2025, so for this 2024 model year is unchanged except for two new colours. The 4Runner still has a cool power-retractable rear window you don’t really find any more on SUVs you don’t really find anymore.

This midsize body-on-frame SUV is still powered by a V6 engine and with standard part-time four-wheel drive. Depending on the trim, the 4Runner offers two rows for five passengers, or a third row for up to seven.

Under the hood, a standard issue 4.0L V6 engine delivers 270 peak horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque. This is mated to a five-speed ECT-I automatic transmission featuring sequential shift mode, plus either on-demand or fulltime 4WD.

Aside from cosmetic packages the 4Runner carries on with its a rugged boxy look, high ground clearance and purposeful stance. It is still a solid body-on-frame chassis constructed vehicle featuring a four-link rear axle and coil spring suspension for harsh roads and off-road conditions.

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner lineup has a comprehensive range of models for any tastes. The line up includes grades SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited and TRD Pro with equipment options for more specialized off roading. Equipment and options on the different models vary according to package and trim lines selected. Pricing ranges from: $51,050 to $66,475.

Standard equipment levels are decent with a heated steering wheel. heated front seats, a 120V and two 12V outlets, the Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start, and Connected Services is available on models fitted with Audio Plus with Remote include Service Connect, Safety Connect, and Remote Connect, while those fitted with Premium Audio with Remote add Embedded Navigation with traffic and weather and Destination Assist Connect.

We tested the 4Runner TRD Off-Road trim which adds to the trail capability. There is a crawl control system works for tackling rough surfaces, steep inclines, and declines. The cool terrain view monitor uses multiple on-board cameras to help a driver see obstacles on the trail. There’s a lockable rear differential, and recovery points front and rear. Also adding to the off-road performance is Toyota’s kinetic dynamic suspension system (KDSS), with heavy-duty stabilizers

The TRD Off Road package adds a front skid plate and some graphics.

Interior wise the TRD offers a sunroof, sunroof an eight-inch touchscreen Wired connectivity allows for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto functionality. Have to admit its dated interior and a lot of fancy convenance and high-tech equipment you see in the recent crop of SUVs is missing or just not available. No doubt he new 2025 model will address this.

Inside, the 4Runner’s cabin is designed to carry five or seven people and a large amount of cargo. Interior room is impressive with a 40/20/40 split folding second row seats and, on seven passenger models, a 50/50-fold-flat third row seat. Stowing these opens up 2,540L (89.7 cubic feet) of cargo capacity behind the front seats, allowing the 4Runner to accommodate up to 773 kg (1704 lbs.) of payload. It is a versatile cargo area, especially with the optional slide-out floor.

With its integrated tow hitch receiver and wiring harness, every 4Runner is capable of towing up to 2,268 kgs (5,000 lbs.). Safety is also high with a comprehensive package of safety technologies and systems. These include Toyota Safety Sense-P – an advanced suite of driver operated and active safety technologies and systems to keep drivers and occupants safe in all conditions.

The positives are the impressive off-road capability and excellent choice of vehicle configurations to suit most buyers. The 4Runner is at its best when off-road exploring or adventure camping. Its multimode 4WD system, and high ground clearance make it masterful on rocky trails and out in the boonies. However, the on-road ride is so-so and the V6 engine is a shade thirsty with all that 4×4 weight to lug around. Still, in a world of pretender ‘soft roaders” the tough truck-based body on frame4Runner is extremely capable off-road, with good towing ability and cargo carrying capacity. The 4runner is legend and deservedly so.

2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road Edition.

Price as tested – $56,400 Including freight, PDI and levies.

More info at www.toyota.ca