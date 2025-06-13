2025 Cadillac Escalade platinum: The original super luxury SUV!

Review by Veeno Dewan

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade remains the American luxury brands full-size luxury flagship SUV. With three-row seating and the option of an extended length ESV version and a performance V trim line, it excels in all areas where only a full- size SUV will do. For 2025, the Escalade receives styling updates similar to the Cadillac Lyriq and the upcoming electric IQ version of the Escalade. Key updates include: a revised front fascia with a larger grille horizontal LED headlamp, and an as standard illuminated front crest. The performance V-Series and Premium Luxury Platinum trims have a cool illuminated grille surround. For 2025, there’s also the option of huge 24-inch wheels.

Interior updates include a larger curved all digital dash – now up to a total of 55 inches wide, up from a former 38 inches. The steering wheel has been redesigned and there are two new interior color packages. Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free driving technology, is now standard across the lineup.

The standard powertrain is a 6.2L V8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The performance orientated Escalade-V adds a supercharger, on the 6.2L mill with power increased to a mighty 682 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade can carry up to eight passengers and tow up to 8,100 pounds. Perfect for the long road trip! Need more cargo room behind the third row? the extended-wheelbase ESV model is just the thing.

Equipment levels on the Escalade are very high even in the entry levels l sand reach superb refinement and luxury as you move up the model range. As standard is Apple CarPlay and Android and a Wi-Fi hotspot is available. Premium Luxury models, and Platinum trims get the high performance AKG Studio Reference system with 36 speakers—40 if you add the second-row Executive package. There is Cadillac’s very good CUE infotainment system and the availability of augmented-reality navigation system and an available rear-seat entertainment package that includes two 12.6-inch displays with streaming capability.

The 2025 Escalade trim line arrives in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum, and the V-Series. Pricing in Canada ranges from $121,799 to $159,399 in Canada, while the Escalade-V starts at $197,399. The 2025 Cadillac Escalade ESV extended model comes in 5 trim levels from $121,799 to $159,399 MSRP.

The Premium Luxury Platinum includes the adaptive suspension semi-aniline leather trim, 16-way power-adjustable front seats with massage, and the new power door function that opens and closes all four doors via a touch of the handle or console-mounted button. Meanwhile, a new “Executive” seating package, optional only for the top trims, adds massaging second-row seats with stowable tray tables and wireless charging for two and rear screen entertainment.

Interior wise, the Escalade’s keeps its reputation as a luxurious cosseting premium SUV with exceptional equipment and luxury levels. Sumptuous Faux leather is present in the Luxury trim, while higher grades gain real plush leather trim. The Platinum models supply quilted super – soft semi-aniline leather draping the seats, dash, and door panels. The speaker grilles are aluminum speaker grilles and nicely set off by high-gloss or open-pore wood accents, and 126 shades of ambient lighting.

The Escalades dash is a thing of beauty with a sleek curved 55-inch glass panel spanning the dashboard with a central touchscreen and a separate display for the front passengers. There is the availability of a full-colour head-up display, Night Vision, and standard Super Cruise hands-free driving assist. The Escalade can seat up to eight occupants in good comfort. The seat are roomy, while legroom and headroom is exemplary. The Extended wheel base ESV offers even more rear cargo space,

In terms of road manners, the V8 engine naturally has lots of grunt to haul all that weight and is a docile, smooth, power- plant. It is well-matched to the ten -speed automatic transmission.. The optional air suspension significantly mitigates body roll in corners. It is much needed as the Escalade feels more stable and controlled in turns. Safety is high with a plethora of driver safety aids such as Available adaptive cruise control with hands-free driving mode.

To sum up, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade is an impressive machine, and the interior features and comfort are as good as any of its competitors. Luxury and comforts is fantastic in every model. Negatives are few, the V8 is thirsty and although the Escalade can get very expensive in top trim versions it competes very well in terms of value when looking at rivals from Mercedes- Benz, Audi, Lincoln, and BMW. This is an ultimate family cruiser. Highly recommended.

2025 Cadillac Escalade priced from: $121,799 to $197,399.

More info at www.cadillac.ca