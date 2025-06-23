2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Preferred Ultimate: More improvements.

Auto review by Veeno Dewan

For 2025 the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has some recent updates. For a recap, this cool looking All Electric hatchback is multiple international award winner for its superb design. Exterior wise, is now updated front and rear bumper styling, aerodynamic wheel designs, a larger rear spoiler, and finally -a rear windshield wiper! Which was absent from the previous models. The powertrain is upgraded with the larger long -range version of the two available battery packs expanding capacity from 77.4 kWh to 84.0 kWh, which improves the electric driving range, to 618 km. (As seen on our tester!) The Ioniq 5 also adopts the NACS (North American Charging Standard) for access to Tesla Supercharger network. while a CCS adapter is included as standard.

The interior cabins see changes as well, with console mounted wireless smartphone charging pad relocated to the top panel and a new control for the heated seats and heated steering wheel. The HVAC controls are redesigned, along with steering wheel design, and there is a new 12.3-inch audio/video navigation system. Driver-assistance features added; include more: advanced lane-keeping assist system, and side-impact collision avoidance features. upgrades include blind-spot collision warning for Preferred trim forward attention warning, parking distance warning, rear occupant alert, parking distance warning, and parking collision avoidance assist.

Finally, a new XRT trim level will join the lineup and features a higher ride height, all-terrain tires, different bumpers, and other some styling differences. XRT models will feature dual motors, 84.0 kWh battery, a suspension lift, all terrain tires, fand front tow hooks.

Ioniq Powertrains include the base 58 kWh battery and a 168 hp motor that powers the rear wheels and offers 354 km of Electric power on a single charge. The Long-Range model as evaluated now offers an amazing 618 km of driving range! This compared to the previous LRs 511 of driving range. There is also the AWD Ioniq 5 with the more powerful battery with an extra motor, with in 320 hp and 428 km of range in an all-wheel-drive package.

In terms of charging – a Level 2 charger, can take between five and seven hours to fully recharge the Ioniq 5. Using a full-bore Level 3 charger, reduces the time to just 17 minutes! The Ioniq 5 is also fitted with the V2L feature, which lets you use the battery’s power to feed appliances and charge electronics.

Like all Hyundai vehicles, standard equipment is extensive. You get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite navigation, 8-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated, and heated seats, power liftgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, semi-autonomous parking assist, remote smart parking assist, and dual-zone climate control and more. The Preferred Ultimate Long-Range version as tested adds such niceties as 19-inch wheels, Vision roof, Leatherette seating and host of other technology and creature upgrades.

Interior wise, the Ioniq 5 features a clean, neat cabin. In keeping with its green credentials much of the interior such as the seats, headliner, door trim and floor, are made from recycled plastic bottles and natural, plant-based wool yarn. The dashboard is dominated by a twin-screen 12.3 -inch setup that includes the instruments and the infotainment system. In the front, the fully flat floor leaves a surplus of room below the dashboard and between the two front seats.

By the way, those two front seats can also turn into cool recliners with leg support for short naps during charging. The front armrest/centre storage console in the middle can be also moved forward and back. Cargo space offers 532 litres with the seats up, but this increases to 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded down. There is even a tiny 56-litre space in the front hood for small items.

On the road, the powerful motors fitted to the Ioniq 5 deliver that impressive “shove in the back” feel on acceleration so typical of high torque EV cars, it’s exciting to drive an EV at this price point that performs like a premium performance hatchback. You can also tailor the driving dynamics with three available drive modes, Eco, Normal and Sport, as far as handling goes, the Ioniq 5 is agile with minimal body roll and takes fast corners very well in a composed stable manner. In terms of fuel economy, we are looking at a gasoline equivalent of 2.3 L/100KM combined, 2.1. City and highway. All impressive numbers.

The Ioniq 5 has won multiple awards and not hard to see why with its still fresh, unique styling, new upgrades, the NACS (North American Charging Standard) for access to Tesla Supercharger network. the improved impressive electric range, and roomy versatile interior; it’s a fresh take on the EV. Highly recommended.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Preferred Ultimate: Price as tested – $63,749.

Plus $1,987 freight and PDI.

More info at www.hyundai.ca