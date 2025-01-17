2025 Mazda CX-50  GS-L  Light Trails – no issue for this SUV!

Auto review By Veeno Dewan

For 2025 the Mazda CX-50 SUV is aimed at the outdoorsy set and will handle mild trails, but don’t expect big chunky tires, factory lifted suspension, and under body skid plates. However, you do gain a reinforced roof that can manage heavy loads and people sleeping in a custom tent up there. AWD is standard issue on the CX-50 and it arrives with a choice of two engines. New for 2025 is the availability of a new hybrid version of the CX50 with a 219 hp, 163 ft-lb torque, 2.5 L hybrid, engine unit with a combined with 1.59 kWh, 650 V electric motors, plus e-AWD. This engine delivers an impressive 6.2 L/100 km combined.

The base gasoline engine is a 2.5L I4 making 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is rated at 9.7 L/100 km City and 7.9 L/100 km on the highway. The more powerful 2.5L turbocharged Four-cylinder unit makes 256 hp and 320 lb-ft. on 93-octane grade fuel and 227 hp and 310 lb-ft on regular gasoline. Fuel economy figures for the Turbo unit are rated at 10.4 L/100 km in the city and 8.1 on the highway. The transmission is a six-speed auto unit with selectable drive modes and AWD as standard,

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 is available in Canada in three trim levels. The base trim is the GS-L at $39,950 (As evaluated.) which includes as standard equipment across the range: panoramic sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel, dual zone climate zones, 10.25″ touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Every CX-50 comes with All- Wheel Drive, a drive mode selector with sport and off-road settings, roof rails, and a height-programmable power tailgate. The only options on our tester was the smart -looking luxurious Ash Ochre Leatherette seats at $250. The mid-level GT trim, adds leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a 12-speaker stereo, built-in navigation, satellite radio, a wireless phone charger, and a head-up display.

On the safety front, there’s a surround-view monitoring system, traffic sign recognition, low-speed reverse automatic emergency braking, and front and rear parking sensors, along with a few other features. The Turbo GT adds: LED headlights and taillights, leather seating, 360-view camera, paddle shifters, larger exhaust tips, a selectable tow-mode, and a 3,500-pound towing capacity.

Safety technology is further enhanced by advanced safety and driver-assist items like blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assistance, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control are also standard.

The interior of the CX-50 offers space for five passengers in two rows of seats. Inside, is a tastefully upscale interior with a visually interesting mix of colors and materials throughout. Some great detail such as the raised stitching detail on the dash look super cool, along with the truck-like vertical HVAC vents. There are comfortable seats front and rear and excellent room in all quarters. Rear cargo space is increased with flat folding seats with 889 L of cargo room with the rear seats upright and 1,595 L when folded. Standard roof rails, and a height-programmable power tailgate also add to the versatility.

The CX-50 rides very well on the highway with decent acceleration and smooth gear changes. This turbo engine is very sprightly with good passing power on the highway. Despite its sporty nature, the CX-50 is easy and pleasurable to drive in the urban grind.

There is also a sport mode which changes the transmission shift points for better response and enhances the G-vectoring control performance for sharper steering response and optimizes traction control when accelerating. The drive modes include an off-road setting that adjusts the engine and transmission response, and also the torque split between the front and rear axles. Fuel economy is rated at City. 9.7 L/ 100 KM Hwy. 8.0 L/100 KM. Combined 8.9 L/ KM.

Negatives are few, the base engine is not as refined or as powerful as the turbo unit. The infotainment system could be easier and less distracting to use, but that’s about it.

To sum up, Mazda have taken the correct step in providing an on-trend compact crossover with a rugged appeal and light trail duty ability. The turbo engine is the option to get if you can stretch to it – especially as it allows for more towing ability. Overall, the CX-50 is fun, relaxed, and easy to drive. Positives include attractive styling, driving dynamics, safety, and as standard features. Highly recommended and good value for money. More fun to drive, easier on the eyes than its competitors!

2025 Mazda CX-50 GS -L Priced from: $39950 – Plus options, freight and PDE.

More info at: www mazda.ca