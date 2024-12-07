2025 Mazda3  3.5  Turbo  GT  – Award winning compact   

The Mazda3 is an award-winning car, much loved by Canadians for its sporty looks, refined interior, and sprightly performance, the Mazda3 arrives as either a hatchback or a sedan. For 2025, the Mazda3 continues with stylish good looks and an array of trim lines and engine choices to attract buyers. One major temptation for performance minded drivers is that you can still opt for a six-speed manual transmission version. The exterior is stylish, and the interior a cut above the competition.

For 2025, all models get rear side airbags, and the with the middle GS trim, the 2.5L engine is replaced with the 2.0L on front-drive models. The 2.5L receives cylinder deactivation and a boost from 186 hp to 191 horsepower. The base Mazda3 GX is equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0L four-cylinder that delivers 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive, and G-Vectoring Control Plus. There is the option of six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and sport mode. Also of note is the availability of the Mazda3 Sport with the option of All Wheel Drive via an i-Activ AWD system for the first time. G-Vectoring Control Plus those aids in cornering is also provided. For 2025, the Suna Edition (Sport only) adds to the GT Turbo trim with more performance, unique Zircon Sand paint, black exterior trim, and a dark interior. The GT trims also add Alexa Built-in Voice Application.

The Mazda3 Sport GS is available with either front-wheel with a 2.0L engine or all-wheel drive version with the bigger 2.5L four-cylinder unit). The GT comes with a 2.5L four-cylinder putting out 191 hp and 186 lb-ft and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The top AWD GT Sport Turbo is powered by a turbocharged version of the 2.5L four-cylinder delivering 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane gas, and 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane.

We tested a 2025 Mazda3 Turbo GT with the most powerful in the range, namely a turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine with up to 250 hp on premium gasoline and 320 lb-ft of torque. Fill it with 87 octane fuel and horsepower drops to a still feisty 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The transmission options will excite performance drivers who like to shift their own gears with a six-speed manual transmission on the front-wheel-drive versions of the Mazda3 Sport, while the all-turbocharged models get a six-speed automatic as on our tester.

The GT adds exterior features as Gloss black front grille and 18-inch light gray high lustre alloy wheels. The interior meanwhile adds such extras as: Leather-trimmed upholstery, an 8.8-inch color display for Mazda Connect, HMI Commander, Apple Carplay and Android, plus a rear-view camera with 7″ LCD display are all standard. The interior is exemplary with a sporty, neat driver orientated cockpit. And good cabin packaging. Various options deliver all you could want along with outstanding leather seating and trim. The dash features an 8.8-inch infotainment display. The “Commander” control knob on the center console, for the infotainment system is simple to use and quick in reaction. I have to say the dark red, almost burgundy colored leather trimmed seats and trim on our white tester looked superb.

The cabin also features specially designed seats and ergonomics that make the driver feel as if they are at one with the car. There is excellent support and comfort. The front cabin is roomy enough, although it’s a squeeze to fit three large adults in the back. Cargo capacity is rated at 566 liters (1,330 liters total with rear down. Safety is good with Windshield-projected colour Active Driving Display (ADD), 360° View Monitor, Off-road navigation, Wireless phone charger (Qi) Available i-Activ AWD (all-wheel drive),Advanced keyless entry. A Bose premium sound system is also part of the deal with 12 speakers and much more.

A distinct advantage with its superior grip and well-balanced torque delivery is had with the help of Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus stability control system – which uses an imperceptibly light drag on the outside front brake to aid in cornering. The car provides a connected driving experience with the road, with willing urgent acceleration , yet smooth, and composed on long drives. The 6-speed automatic transmission is well calibrated.

Official fuel ratings for the turbo engine are 10.1 L/100 km in the city; and 7.5 L/100 km on the highway The Sport version of this iconic little car adds a level of excitement to what already a fine handling entertaining, fun to drive car. Highly recommended.

2025 Mazda3 Turbo GT: Priced from $22,400 $37,400. Plus, options and delivery.

More info at www.mazda.ca