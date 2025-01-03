2025 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic: Premium EV.

The 2025 Mercedes Benz EQB 300 4Matic is a compact premium All-Electric SUV – the smallest SUV in the M-B line up. This version arrives with improved voice control and audio system experiences, more bling in the interior trim department and new driver assistance system changes. Conservative in looks with a quality understated elegance to the design, but there is no doubt it is an expensive Mercedes. I Like the cool, simple one piece tail light bar and the sleek looks that are so refreshingly elegant in a sea of swoopy, angular sometimes ugly looking SUVs.

In terms of the Electric powertrain, the 300 Matic has duel permanently synchronous electric motors and 70.5-kWh battery capacity, which combine to provide 225 horsepower and 288 lb.-ft of torque from the two electric motors .

An automatic Torque shift system transfers power from the drive train to suit the driving conditions. The EQB offers a 365-kilometre electric driving range and arrives as standard with All-Wheel Drive. As for charging, a 100-kilowatt DC fast charger can enable an 80 per cent charge into the battery in 32 minutes, while a Level 2 home charger takes 6.25 hours.

Standard equipment includes power heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system, a hands-free power tailgate, heated mirrors, and 19-inch wheels are standard.. Also included is s 64-colour interior ambient lighting, twin 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and driver information, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Mercedes-Benz’s nicely integrated MBUX infotainment system is also offered along with a touchscreen, voice command, and steering-wheel controls for its audio, navigation, and other functions.

One impressive feature is the optimised Electric Intelligence navigation system which checks the vehicle has enough battery power to reach a pre set destination. If needed, the system will direct the driver to the nearest DC fast charger for a top up and also recommend the best eco driving mode to optimize a low battery.

Base price for the EQB starts at $64,990. Our tester came with the following options” Lighting package. Multifunction steering wheel, Sport seats, Night package, AMG body styling AMG line silver steering wheel shift with paddles, 19-inch AMG 5 spoke wheels, and black roof finish.

Also added was the exclusive trim line, with keyless go package, augmented reality navigation and Multimedia Connect system technology package. Ther is also a premium Burmester surround sound system and Black leather sport seats. There was also the Parking package with 360° camera, and Dash Cam. Total price with options came to $79,980 plus PDI freight and taxes.

The cabin is typical Mercedes – high quality, vault like construction premium materials and cool touches like the brushed chrome round HVAC vents and nice Illuminated patterned panels on the dash and doors. Faux leather- or optional genuine leather seats, ambient lighting and bright metal trim all lend an upscale look to the EQB’s interior. The seats are comfortable with ample support both front and rear. Cargo capacity ranges from 495-1,710 L with the rear seats up or folded down.

The list of advanced safety includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and optional self-parking system. Lane-keeping, evasive steering assist, and adaptive cruise control that can execute automatic lane changes (Needs driver hands on the wheel) are part of the Intelligent Drive package. The Premium Pack offers a head-up display and surround-view camera plus satellite radio.

On the road, the EQB cabin is remarkably quiet. Handling is capable and there is minimal body roll in the corners. Acceleration is good and it is a firm and comfortable ride overall. The EQB 300has an advantage with All Wheel Drive with the ability to accelerate faster and transfer power to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. There are four basic drive modes. Comfort is the default, Sport mode for more feel, and Eco mode to save range and an Individual mode. The Auto mode automatically determines the right amount of regen for the drivetrain determined by terrain, traffic, and other data.

Negatives are few on the EQB, but present, nonetheless. EV driving range is low with only 365km and option packages are expensive, Most EVs are now offering over 400km and proper one pedal driving ability would be nice. However, there is lot to love, the option of the third row is nice if you have kids. The EQB’s size will be just right as well for the urban grind. The quality, fit and finish are high and engineering impressive as usual. Highly recommended if you are looking for a compact , understated Mercedes- Benz SUV with All Electric ability and luxury.

Base price for the 2025 EQB 300. Base price – $64,990 base price as tested with options. $79,980.plus delivery PDE and taxes.

More info at www.mercedesbenz.ca