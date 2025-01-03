2025 Tamil Heritage Month celebrates vibrant arts, timeless culture

In Canada, January marks the celebration of Tamil Heritage Month—an occasion for all Canadians to celebrate and learn more about the history, culture, resilience, and strength embodied by Tamil communities nationwide.

Tamil Heritage Month has been recognized nationally since January 2016 by the passing of the following motion: “That, in the opinion of the House, the government should recognize the contributions that Tamil-Canadians have made to Canadian society, the richness of the Tamil language and culture, and the importance of educating and reflecting upon Tamil heritage for future generations by declaring January, every year, Tamil Heritage Month.”

Tamil Heritage Month Council said that this year’s theme celebrates the vibrant arts, timeless culture, and boundless contributions of the Tamil community. For centuries, Tamil arts have been a cornerstone of communication, culture, and identity. From dance to sculpture, music to storytelling, this month is a tribute to the creativity and resilience of Tamil artists across generations.

Canadian Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera and Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre wished Tamil communities across Canada in celebrating the start of Tamil Heritage Month.

“The first Tamils arrived in Canada in 1983, through government measures and policies aimed at helping people flee the decades-long armed conflict in Sri Lanka. For more than 40 years, Tamil communities have helped build the Canada we know today through their courage and social commitment. From politics and health care to entrepreneurship and the arts, Tamil communities continue to enrich our society with their excellence and resilience. As we celebrate this month, we must also remember that people of Tamil descent still face many systemic barriers. To that end, we recently launched the first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate and anti-racism strategy to address these barriers. Throughout this month, I invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join in the celebrations and learn more about the heritage of Tamil communities here in Canada and around the world,” Khera said in a statement.

Poilievre said in a statement, “Throughout January, we celebrate an exceptional and industrious people. Canadians of Tamil heritage have enriched our communities for decades while remaining close to their historic roots. For Tamils, these roots go back thousands of years. Their ancient culture – so vibrantly expressed in language, music, arts and cuisine – has found a home in the true north, strong and free. Guided by the values of faith, family and freedom, Canadians of Tamil heritage have established businesses, cultural organizations and community media, all of which helped shape Canada’s society and economy. Sadly, the incredible culture we celebrate this month has not always been afforded the respect it deserves. This was sadly all too apparent in the horrific events of the Tamil Genocide – a tragedy whose victims are still awaiting justice. In Tamil Heritage Month and throughout the year, Canada’s Common Sense Conservatives stand by our conviction that the perpetrators of such crimes must be brought to account. And we will always be proud to celebrate our incredible Tamil community here at home.”