2025 Toyota Crown Signia’s Command Performance Starts this Summer

TORONTO, ON: The first-ever 2025 Toyota Crown Signia brings striking style and fashionable function to Toyota’s SUV lineup. With a flowing silhouette, spacious premium interior, and stylish colour choices, the Crown Signia brings refined style and impeccable comfort in a package that’s sure to turn heads. Available in a single Limited grade in Canada, it also brings capable, efficient performance with standard electronic on-demand All Wheel Drive and the Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) system. Earning a fuel consumption rating of 6.0/6.3/6.2 L/100 km (City/Highway/Combined) and delivering 240 net system horsepower, the Crown Signia makes an all-new statement for the modern crossover.

“As Toyota celebrates 60 years in Canada in 2024, we’re excited to introduce Canadians to the newest member of the Crown family – a nameplate that was among the first we brought to Canada all those decades ago,” said Cyril Dimitris, Vice President, Toyota Canada Inc. “This all-new model embraces all the best qualities of the sophisticated and electrified Crown sedan we introduced in 2023 – then adds even more functionality and versatility. This makes the Toyota Crown Signia a thoroughly modern take on a legendary wagon – and as the Crown’s first foray into the Canadian SUV market, it’s more than ready to shake up the segment and welcome more Canadians to the Toyota family.”

The Crown Signia’s sleek design gives it a dynamic profile, thanks to its long, sweeping roofline, monochromatic grille, and wide front and rear fenders. On the inside, its spacious cabin has a premium feel with unique colour combinations, bronze-metallic finished accents, and standard leather-trimmed seating. The Crown Signia also comes with a fully digital gauge cluster, piano key controls, and the latest Toyota Multimedia system standard, and has an available 11-speaker JBL® Premium audio system, to give it just the right balance of tech and entertainment.

The 2025 Crown Signia brings a unique combination of style, comfort, and performance. The Crown Signia also comes equipped with great standard features like leather-trimmed seating, a leather-trimmed heated tilt/telescoping steering wheel with push button controls, Toyota Multimedia infotainment system with 12.3-inch touchscreen, leather-trimmed shift knob, power windows with auto up/down function, height adjustable hands-free rear power liftgate, and cargo area tonneau cover.

In Canada, the 2025 Crown Signia is available in a single, well equipped Limited grade. It comes with the 2.5-litre Toyota HEV system and Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive with three selectable drive modes. There is also an available Advanced Technology package that includes a Panoramic View Monitor, Lane Change Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, and outer mirrors with puddle lights and reverse tilt-down feature.

With seating for up to five, the Toyota Crown Signia provides exemplary comfort with standard leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats that can be adjusted to three levels come standard on both grades. A smooth, high-quality leather-trim provides a luxe feel in the cabin, with double stitching, quilting, and fillet piping that flows up to the headrest. Moderate bolsters cradle the front seat passengers, and the rear seats have a lounge-like design with a modern feel.

The 2025 Crown Signia is equipped with the Toyota Hybrid System (THS), standard. This system’s primary components include a 2.5-litre DOHC four-cylinder engine, a hybrid transaxle, and a Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery. Hybrid technology puts all these systems to work together, using a combination of gas and electric motors to drive the vehicle’s wheels for a balance of optimum power and fuel efficiency, depending on the driving conditions.

Crown Signia also comes standard with selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes that let the driver tailor drivetrain performance. SPORT mode sharpens throttle response, enhancing the fun-to-drive experience. ECO mode changes the throttle and climate control logic to maximize efficiency, while NORMAL mode is ideal for everyday driving. Additionally, an EV (Electric Vehicle) mode allows electric-only driving at low speeds for short distances. Altogether, the Toyota Hybrid System delivers a manufacturer estimated fuel consumption rating of 6.0/6.4/6.2 L/100 km (city/highway/combined).

2025 Toyota Crown Signia . will arrive in showrooms this summer. Pricing starts from $57,450 – $63,156. More info at www.toyota.caA