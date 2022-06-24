22-year-old DedaarJhootyArrested and charges laid in Whistler stabbing

Whistler: The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has made an arrest with charges being laid by the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) in the stabbing death of Henry Garcia Molina.

IHIT informed that On June 22, 2022, with assistance from E Division Major Crime’s integrated surveillance team and support from the Richmond RCMP, IHIT investigators arrested 22-year-old DedaarJhooty.

IHIT was further supported by the Surrey RCMP after the arrest. On June 23, 2022, a charge of manslaughter was laid by the BC Prosecution Service against DedaarJhooty for his alleged involvement.

On August 14, 2021, at around 2:09 a.m., the Sea-to-Sky RCMP responded to the Whistler Medical Clinic after a man attended suffering from a stabbing. First responders arrived and learned that the victim, 26-year-old Henry Garcia Molina, had died of his injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called to investigate.

IHIT was assisted by Sea-to-Sky RCMP during the initial response. Their investigators helped complete an extensive canvass of Whistler Village which identified many witnesses. Homicide detectives continued to investigate and were supported by the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the RCMP Forensic Lab.

“Henry Garcia Molina’s death was a shock to his family and the Whistler community,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “we hope that this arrest provides some closure and solace to his family.”