27th Annual Charity Golf Tournaments raises funds for newborn and maternity unit needs

LANGLEY, BC: On August 17, Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation brought together 148 golfers and guests and raised $121,000 at the 27th annual Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Pacific Breeze Holdings Ltd.

With the tournament’s great success, Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is well on its way to funding new medical equipment that helps newborns at Langley Memorial get a strong start. Charity golf tournament fundraising will support the purchase of essential tools, such as a vital sign monitor for a “Code Pink” cart – these emergency carts are placed in the maternity unit and emergency department to help staff respond to a baby in cardiac or respiratory distress, and a panda warmer, an essential tool that responds to newborns’ urgent need for instant warmth and security directly after birth.

Proceeds will also support the purchase of a biliblanket, equipped with special phototherapy light that wraps newborns in therapeutic light to treat jaundice in the first days of life. “When a child is born in poor health or needs special care, families feel a stress that can be all-consuming,” says Heather Scott,

Executive Director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. “So they rely on the expertise of our maternity specialists, who in turn, need these state-of-the-art tools to do their best work. “On the course, and through the games, silent auction and generous donations, our golfers and donors have helped place vulnerable newborns on a path from vulnerability to robust health. “Thanks to our donor community, our most vulnerable newborns can gain the strength to pursue hearty, active childhoods in Langley.”

In perfect 28-degree weather, golf participants enjoyed a full 18-hole game of golf at Fort Langley Golf Course e with activities throughout the day including a Mega-Putt contest, the ever-popular potato raffle, the Super Save “Chip-in-the-Bin” skills-testing game, and the chance to challenge a champ from the University of Fraser Valley’s nationally-acclaimed golf team, the Cascades. To see photos from the event, visit lmhfoundation.com/golf. To help fund the Langley Memorial’s Maternity unit, visit lmhfoundaiton.com/donate