3 suspected Khalistan Zindabad Force members killed after encounter with UP STF in Pilibhit

Three suspected Khalistani terrorists allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police in Pilibhit early Monday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur, police said.

The encounter took place in the Puranpur area of the Pilibhit district.

Amitabh Yash, Director General (Law and Order) of the Uttar Pradesh Police said the trio was involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

“The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment,” he said, according to PTI.

DGP UP Police Prashant Kumar confirmed that the three suspects had succumbed to their injuries.

“The injured operatives were swiftly transported for medical care, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The operation also resulted in the recovery of two AK rifles and two Glock pistols, signaling a significant disruption of the module’s capacity to cause further harm. Meanwhile, investigations are in progress to identify and dismantle the remaining elements of this terror network,” he wrote on X.

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said.

“The situation on the ground is under control and legal proceedings are underway,” Yash said about the aftermath of the encounter.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav details Pilibhit encounter

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav also took to X and gave the details of the encounter. Calling it a major breakthrough against a ‘Pakistan sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module’, Yadav said that a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party.

“This terror module is involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab. The encounter has taken place in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit, between the joint police teams of Pilibhit & Punjab and the three module members are involved in the grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur,” the post on X read.The Punjab DGP clarified that the investigations are in progress to unveil the entire terror module. He also confirmed the recovery of two AK rifles and two Glock pistols from the suspects killed in the encounter.