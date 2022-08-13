30-year old David Chavez-Jara of Surrey who was known to police was victim of shooting

Targeted daytime shooting in Guildford’s strip mall parking lot results in one dead and serious injuries to taxi driver

Surrey RCMP informed public of a shooting in the Guildford area that left one person deceased and requesting anyone with information to contact police.

On August 9, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m., Surrey RCMP received the report of shots fired at a taxi in a parking lot in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue. Upon arrival, it was determined that both occupants of the vehicle had been shot. The passenger died on scene from injuries, while the taxi driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the Surrey Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators identified the victim as 30-year old David Chavez-Jara of Surrey, in hopes of advancing their investigation. Chavez-Jara was well known to police and was recently convicted on Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. “Investigators believe Mr. Chavez-Jara was the target of this senseless act,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who were in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. or who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihit[email protected]